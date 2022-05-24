Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.13-9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.Nordson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.13-$9.37 EPS.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.90. 327,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a 12-month low of $200.09 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. Nordson’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Nordson by 167.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

