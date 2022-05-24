Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $647 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $662.97 million.Nordson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.13-$9.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $275.40.

NDSN traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $205.90. The company had a trading volume of 327,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,916. Nordson has a one year low of $200.09 and a one year high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.99 and a 200-day moving average of $235.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nordson by 70.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,792,000 after purchasing an additional 306,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 35.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,034,000 after purchasing an additional 107,863 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Nordson by 406.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 63,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

