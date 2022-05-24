NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €41.00 by HSBC

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €41.00 ($43.62) price objective by equities researchers at HSBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($50.00) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($38.30) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €27.00 ($28.72) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Monday, May 9th.

NOEJ stock traded down €0.14 ($0.15) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €22.80 ($24.26). 33,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The firm has a market cap of $726.46 million and a P/E ratio of 13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.33. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €22.78 ($24.23) and a 1-year high of €49.36 ($52.51).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

