North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$15.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.37. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$14.75 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$468.79 million and a P/E ratio of 10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

NOA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.20.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 24,296 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.94 per share, with a total value of C$435,858.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$435,858.09. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 15,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$235,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,141,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,627,154.90. Insiders bought 298,096 shares of company stock worth $4,940,565 in the last 90 days.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

