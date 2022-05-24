Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:NBI opened at GBX 192 ($2.42) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 183.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 172.07. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 52-week low of GBX 96 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 204 ($2.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of £53.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24.

In other news, insider Peter R. Harris acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £33,800 ($42,531.77). Also, insider Nicholas Mills acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($23,908.39).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools.

