Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Northeast Bank stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,068. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $41.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.37.
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS.
About Northeast Bank (Get Rating)
Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.
