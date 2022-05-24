Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Northeast Bank stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,068. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $41.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northeast Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 141.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Northeast Bank by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

