Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0772 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

NPIFF stock opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NPIFF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

