Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

NYSE NWN opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.26 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

