Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.16 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Novanta has a 12-month low of $114.31 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novanta will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair raised Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 49.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.