Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.16 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair raised Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. Novanta has a 1 year low of $114.31 and a 1 year high of $184.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.57 and a 200 day moving average of $146.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Novanta will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 758.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 36,446 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Novanta by 145.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,312 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

