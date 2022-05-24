Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Insider Gregory Hunt Buys 25,000 Shares

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Rating) insider Gregory Hunt acquired 25,000 shares of Nufarm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.51 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of A$137,850.00 ($97,765.96).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
About Nufarm (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.