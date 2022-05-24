Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Insider Gregory Hunt Buys 25,000 Shares

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Rating) insider Gregory Hunt acquired 25,000 shares of Nufarm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.51 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of A$137,850.00 ($97,765.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Nufarm (Get Rating)

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technology. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

