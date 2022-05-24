Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTR. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $101.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

