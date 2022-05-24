NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $306.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $168.98 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $151.76 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.39.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

