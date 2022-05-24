NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $325.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $306.79.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $168.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $492.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $151.76 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

