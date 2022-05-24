Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) will report $1.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $930,000.00 to $1.11 million. Nyxoah reported sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 395.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year sales of $5.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 million to $5.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.27 million, with estimates ranging from $10.44 million to $13.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nyxoah.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nyxoah by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 23,955 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Nyxoah by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

NYXH stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Nyxoah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nyxoah (NYXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.