O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Shares of OIIM traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,905. O2Micro International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. Research analysts expect that O2Micro International will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIIM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 678.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 59,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

