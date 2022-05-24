Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:OACB opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Credit LP boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 466.7% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,012,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 833,841 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $7,410,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $4,950,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $3,204,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 37.3% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 262,784 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

