Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ONB. Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,970. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 6,550 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,117.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder acquired 8,170 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $125,001.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,737.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,720 shares of company stock worth $377,713 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,070,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 774.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,304,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.