Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

Several analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Olin alerts:

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,793 shares of company stock worth $3,727,226 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLN opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Olin has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $65.54.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

About Olin (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.