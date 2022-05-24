Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

