Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMCL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,367,000 after acquiring an additional 443,378 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at $64,343,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 12.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,011,000 after purchasing an additional 188,112 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 105,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 9.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,025,000 after buying an additional 99,512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $110.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.54. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

