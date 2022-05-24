Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Omnicell exited the first quarter of 2022 with earnings and revenues ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line was driven by strong revenue contributions from the company’s operating segments. The ongoing robust demand for Omnicell’s medication management solutions buoys optimism. The revenue contributions from the latest acquisitions of FDS Amplicare, ReCept and MarkeTouch Media also instill investors’ confidence. The company’s raised adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance for 2022 is indicative of consistent growth momentum. In the past year, Omnicell has outperformed its industry. However, mounting operating expenses have been placing significant pressure on the company’s bottom line. The current inflationary environment as well the geopolitical scenario continues to pose challenges.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OMCL. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

OMCL stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,757. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.54. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,011,000 after acquiring an additional 188,112 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after buying an additional 92,567 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,025,000 after buying an additional 99,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

