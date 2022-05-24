On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.73.

ONON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get ON alerts:

Shares of ON stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. ON has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.83 million. ON’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ON will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ON by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

About ON (Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.