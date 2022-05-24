On the Beach Group’s (OTB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.29) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 125.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.15) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 406.67 ($5.12).

Shares of LON OTB opened at GBX 221.50 ($2.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £367.44 million and a P/E ratio of -11.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 229.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 251.42. On the Beach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 198 ($2.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 433.50 ($5.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

