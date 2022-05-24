ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.00 million-$58.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.29 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.64–$0.58 EPS.

Shares of ONTF opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. ON24 has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $557.50 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of -0.06.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.53 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON24 will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON24 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $28,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $30,442.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,257 shares of company stock worth $1,662,891.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ON24 by 265,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ON24 by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ON24 by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 38,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.