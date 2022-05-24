ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.64–$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$195.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.89 million.ON24 also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $557.50 million, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of -0.06. ON24 has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.53 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON24 will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON24 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON24 currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.43.

In other news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $28,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,257 shares of company stock worth $1,662,891.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ON24 by 237.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ON24 by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON24 (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.