ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

ONEOK stock opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.75.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 110.98%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,532,000 after buying an additional 90,402 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 111,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 265,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 10.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 688,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after purchasing an additional 64,994 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

