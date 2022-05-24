Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.40 million-$51.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.17 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OOMA. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.58.

Get Ooma alerts:

NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $13.63. 65,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,394. The company has a market capitalization of $330.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.69 and a beta of 0.67. Ooma has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ooma by 390.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Ooma by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ooma during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ooma by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.