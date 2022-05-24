Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.50 million-$213.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.17 million.Ooma also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on OOMA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.58.

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.63. 65,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. Ooma has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,891,000 after purchasing an additional 77,660 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ooma by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ooma by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ooma by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

