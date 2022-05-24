OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Acquires $38,238.92 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz bought 12,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $38,238.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OPFI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 152,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,622. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. OppFi Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPFI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in OppFi by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

