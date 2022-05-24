Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Oracle stock opened at $70.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.09. Oracle has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

