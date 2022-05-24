Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.
Shares of OBT traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044. Orange County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $206.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48.
Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 27.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Orange County Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orange County Bancorp (OBT)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.