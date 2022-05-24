Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of OBT traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044. Orange County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $206.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 27.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

