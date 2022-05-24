Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orgenesis had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 22.02%.

ORGS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.68. Orgenesis has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orgenesis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Orgenesis by 31.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Orgenesis by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Orgenesis by 2,033.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.