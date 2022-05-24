Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0784 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS OCLDY opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. Orica has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic systems; and data, reporting, analytics, blasting, contracted, and supplementary services.

