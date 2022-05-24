Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0784 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.
OTCMKTS OCLDY opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. Orica has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80.
Orica Company Profile (Get Rating)
