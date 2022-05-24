Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup cut Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ørsted A/S from 900.00 to 1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ørsted A/S from 590.00 to 610.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $772.50.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $55.47.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.