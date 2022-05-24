OSB Group’s (OSB) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 755 ($9.50) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 645 ($8.12) to GBX 790 ($9.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.18) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OSB Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 725.40 ($9.13).

Shares of OSB Group stock opened at GBX 522 ($6.57) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 6.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 553.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 533.87. OSB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 407 ($5.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 608.50 ($7.66).

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.61), for a total value of £907,500 ($1,141,940.35).

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

