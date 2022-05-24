Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) to post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. Otis Worldwide also reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $75.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,624. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,414,000 after purchasing an additional 292,558 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,947,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,582,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

