Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.84. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

