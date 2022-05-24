Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Otonomo Technologies from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Otonomo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

OTMO opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. Otonomo Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTMO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Otonomo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomo Technologies by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $674,000. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

