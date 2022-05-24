Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Director Sells $500,000.00 in Stock

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ovintiv stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,884. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 3.17.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ovintiv by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ovintiv (Get Rating)
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ovintiv (OVV)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.