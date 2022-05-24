Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Director Sells $500,000.00 in Stock

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ovintiv stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,884. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 3.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several brokerages have commented on OVV. Bank of America lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ovintiv by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

