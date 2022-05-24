Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oxbridge Re by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re (Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.