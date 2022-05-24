Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.74.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.
About Oxbridge Re (Get Rating)
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxbridge Re (OXBR)
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.