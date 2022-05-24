P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is an irregular route, common and contract motor carrier authorized to transport general commodities. The freight consists primarily of automotive parts, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and products from the manufacturing sector, such as heating and air conditioning units. All freight is transported as truckload quantities. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTSI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $42.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of PTSI traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $25.95. 24 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,993. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.63. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 121.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

