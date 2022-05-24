Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.59. 361,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,989. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 42.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,907,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,621,000 after acquiring an additional 174,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after buying an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,292,000 after buying an additional 60,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after buying an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,794,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,789,000 after buying an additional 296,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

