Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of PPBI traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.59. 361,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,989. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

