PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $579.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itaú Unibanco upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.12.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.