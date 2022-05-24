Pamela Bingham Buys 7,250 Shares of Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Stock

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) insider Pamela Bingham purchased 7,250 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,865 ($24,996.85).

TYMN stock opened at GBX 281.25 ($3.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £551.93 million and a PE ratio of 10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 300.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 350.21. Tyman plc has a one year low of GBX 252.50 ($3.18) and a one year high of GBX 509.35 ($6.41).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.00. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Tyman from GBX 500 ($6.29) to GBX 420 ($5.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

