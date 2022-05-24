Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s initial product candidate, SBP-101, is for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Panbela Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sun BioPharma Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Panbela Therapeutics stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.27. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBLA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

