Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FNA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:FNA opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07. Paragon 28 has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at $42,541,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at $13,058,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth about $12,611,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth about $7,994,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth about $7,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

