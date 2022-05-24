Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Sells C$315,000.00 in Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total transaction of C$315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,131,165.
Shares of POU traded up C$0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.17. 1,217,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 14.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.08. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$11.97 and a 52-week high of C$36.25.
Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$434.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 3.6600784 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on POU. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.55.
About Paramount Resources (Get Rating)
Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.
