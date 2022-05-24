Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PKOH. StockNews.com raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park-Ohio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of PKOH traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,759. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $172.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.43. The business had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.30 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 96.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 84,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 750,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,561,000 after buying an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.